Korean football club Daegu sign Aussie defender Franjic

South Korean football club Daegu FC said Wednesday they've signed Australian defender Ivan Franjic.



The K League Classic club said they acquired Franjic from Australian A-League club Melbourne City FC. He will wear the No. 77 jersey.



This photo provided by Daegu FC on July 19, 2017, shows Australian defender Ivan Franjic holding a Daegu FC scarf for a photo. (Yonhap)

Franjic made his A-League debut with Brisbane Roar in 2009 and became one of the best full backs in the league. He won three championships with Brisbane and was selected to the All-Star Team during the 2010–11 season. The 29-year-old right back moved to Russian side Torpedo Moscow in 2014, but returned to his homeland just a year later after signing with Melbourne City.Franjic made his international debut for the Socceroos in 2012 and represented Australia at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He also started against South Korea at the 2015 Asian Cup final and helped Australia clinch the title with a 2-1 victory. Franjic has 20 caps for Australia.Daegu, newly promoted club from second division K League Challenge, are currently 11th in the 12-team league. (Yonhap)