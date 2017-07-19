Hanmi Pharm's Esomezol listed in US drug encyclopedia

Major South Korean drugmaker Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. said Thursday that its anti-ulcer drug Esomezol was listed with the United States Pharmacopeial Convention.



It marks the first time for a local pharmaceutical company to gain international accreditation through the USP, a scientific nonprofit organization that sets global standards for medicine, food ingredients and dietary supplements around the world.





Esomezol was the first incrementally improved drug for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease that was developed locally and received the US Food and Drug Administration's marketing approval in 2013."Esomezol's quality and function was internally recognized through the recent USP listing," said Woo Jong-soo, CEO of Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, adding that the company will strengthen sales and marketing in the North American market.Hanmi is currently selling Esomezol in the 14 states through R2 Pharma, a drug import and sales company, officials said. (Yonhap)