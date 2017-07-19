NK highlights friendly ties with Russia on anniversary

(Yonhap)

North Korea on Wednesday highlighted its friendly ties with Russia as the two countries marked the 17th anniversary of a joint announcement on cooperation and reconciliation.The move comes as relations between North Korea and China, its remaining ally and economic benefactor, have been strained over Pyongyang's persistent pursuit of its nuclear and missile programs.The Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's main newspaper, called the agreement between the North and Russia a "landmark" document that paved the way for the two countries to develop friendly relations.Then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an 11-point joint agreement on mutual cooperation in July 2000 after holding a summit in Pyongyang."The close ties between the North and Russia will help defend peace and security in the world, not alone for them and in the region," the newspaper said.The North is seeking to get closer to Russia as its ties with Beijing have been frayed over the North's nuclear and missile aspirations.China said in mid-February that it will halt imports of North Korean coal, a main source of cash, in line with the United Nations Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang.North Korea and China did not hold any celebrative event on July 11, the 56th anniversary of their clinching of the mutual and cooperative treaty.Meanwhile, Pyongyang is deepening its economic cooperation with Russia, including the launch of a ferry service.In May, a North Korean ferry named the Mangyongbong kicked off a trial service that links North Korea's port of Rajin and Russia's far-eastern port city of Vladivostok amid tightened UN sanctions.Russia has sent part of some 5,200 tons of flour to North Korea via the World Food Program following its extension of aid in March and May. (Yonhap)