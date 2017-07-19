[Advertorial] Eximbank donates cars for multicultural centers

Hong Young-pyo, executive director of the Export-Import Bank of Korea (third from left, front row), Community Chest of Korea Secretary-General Park Chan-bong (second from right) and eight recipients from centers for multicultural families, including Ahn Dae-hwan, head of the Korea Migration Foundation (center), pose at a donation event held at the Eximbank of Korea headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Eximbank)

The Export-Import Bank of Korea said Wednesday it donated eight cars to centers supporting multicultural families Tuesday.The donation of four Hyundai Starex vans and four Kia Soul compact cars -- worth 160 million won ($142,500) in total -- was made through Community Chest of Korea. It was delivered to eight recipients, including the Korea Migration Foundation, chosen by Community Chest of Korea.The donation was part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility program. It was designed to contribute to the “soft landing of new multicultural members to the community,” said Hong Young-pyo, executive director and acting president of Eximbank of Korea.Eximbank of Korea has donated 60 vehicles worth 986 million won since 2011.