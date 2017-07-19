Liam Gallagher looks forward to playing for ‘mental’ Korean fans

Liam Gallagher (Live Nations Korea)

It has been 26 years since the world was introduced to Liam Gallagher and his brother Noel -- a pair of “s---heads,” according to the singer’s own words -- but the 44-year-old singer has never let up, now leading a solo career in his post-Oasis and Beady Eye years.“I’ve been doing this for more than 25 years, I don’t think I’ve got anything more to ‘prove,’” said Liam Gallagher, when asked what keeps him going, in a joint interview with Korean media. “I just want to keep making music. I still believe I’m one of the greatest rock ’n’ roll singers on the planet. So I just want to sing. I can’t do anything else.”Gallagher will visit Korea on Aug. 22 for his first concert in the country as a solo artist, accompanied by the legendary rock band Foo Fighters.In the concert, titled “Live Forever Young,” the former Oasis front man will perform hits by Oasis along with songs from his solo album “As You Were.”Marking his first return in five years, Gallagher expressed his excitement in meeting the Korean fans he described as “mental.”While he said he liked Japanese fans’ “chill and nice” demeanor, he said he liked the Korean fans for being “more punk and more crazy.”Gallagher is coming off a surprise appearance at the “One Love Manchester” benefit concert, held in response to the May terrorist bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that left nearly two dozen dead.While the schedule originally would have made it impossible for him to perform, Gallagher insisted on finishing his earlier gig in Germany to show support.“It was a no-brainer. I wanted to be there because it’s my hometown and I wanted to show that I support them. Put a few smiles on people,” he said. “It’s terrible. We are all living in a strange, horrible world. But you got to just keep going about your business.”Playing in Manchester has always had a special place in Gallagher’s heart, as his favorite gig remains playing at Maine Road where he used to watch the Manchester City soccer team as a young fan.From a soccer-loving little kid in Manchester to a rock legend, music has shaped Gallagher’s life.“It (music) means everything. It saved me from being ... God knows where. It gave me a great life. It gave me a reason to wake up in the morning,” he said.When asked to describe his dream band, Gallagher said it would have Keith Moon on drums, John Entwistle on the bass and Jimmy Hendrix and Keith Richards on lead and rhythm guitars, respectively. While he said he wanted to sing on this “Odd Squad,” Gallagher said he did not mind taking the back seat to Steve Jones from Sex Pistols.Gearing up for the Seoul concert, he advised Korean fans to just enjoy themselves.“Stay cool, stay safe, come out and let’s have lots of fun,” he said.The event will be held on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)