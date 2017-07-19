Posco hosts forum to encourage use of cutting-edge tech

As the first steelmaker in the world to construct a smart factory for steel production, Posco said at a forum Wednesday that applying the smart factory system to the entire manufacturing process and eventually combining smart technology to management is key to maximizing performance.
During the Smart Posco Forum 2017, Posco Chairman Kwon Oh-joon delivered a speech, saying, “In the era of the ‘fourth industrial revolution,’ Posco must continue to take on challenges to realize a smart Posco.”
“We will expand the exemplary case of the smart factory to the entire manufacturing process. Eventually, Posco will combine smart technology to the area of management, including finance, human resources and purchases, to bring about smart management.”
Some 700 officials of related companies and academics gathered for the forum at the Posco Center in Gangnam, southern Seoul.
Posco noted that it was able to save some 15.7 billion won ($14 million) in resolving 141 cases of problems on-site by using big data and artificial intelligence.
Enhanced flatness of thick plates based on big data of plate deformation was also highlighted as a successful example of the use of big data in steel production.
Together with Postech, the local steelmaker will educate some 25 employees as experts in artificial intelligence to lead Posco by the end of this year, the company said.
Last July, Posco also began offering AI-related education free of charge to support disadvantaged youth in job seeking. Through the program, some 100 people will be educated every year, the company said.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)