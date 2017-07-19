Nexen Heroes sign ex-MLB outfielder Michael Choice

Michael Choice in a game with the Texas Rangers in 2014. (AFP)

The Korean Baseball Organization’s Nexen Heroes announced yesterday that they have agreed terms with former major league outfielder Michael Choice.By KBO rules, teams are allowed three foreign players, one of whom must be a position player. Choice will take the foreign position player spot vacated by first baseman Danny Dorn, who was recently put on waivers by Nexen. Last year Dorn hit .295 with 16 homers and 70 RBIs for Nexen, but struggled this year, hitting .140 with just one homer and 2 RBIs.Choice joins pitchers Jake Brigham and Andy van Hekken as the foreign players on Nexen’s roster.Choice is an outfielder who bats and throws right-handed. He debuted in the majors in 2013 with the Oakland Athletics and went 5-for-18 (.278) in his first 9 games. He was traded to the Texas Rangers in 2014, and played in 82 games, hitting nine home runs and collecting 36 RBIs but a .182 batting average. A left hamstring injury and poor performance limited his subsequent major league opportunities, and he has appeared in only 1 major league game since 2015.This year, Choice has split time between the Baltimore Orioles’ AAA and Milwaukee Brewers’ AA minor league teams. He hit .038 in 10 AAA games and .272 with 9 home runs and 29 RBIs in AA. He debuted as a center fielder, but can play in all three outfield spots.By Alex Park / Intern reporter (parkjky@heraldcorp.com)