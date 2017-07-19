Samsung Heavy inks conditional deal for 2 ships

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major shipyard here, said Wednesday that it has clinched a 271 billion won ($242 million) deal to build two ships.



The deal, however, is subject to final approval from the buyer, it said in a regulatory filing.



Samsung Heavy did not reveal the name of the customer adding that it will make another regulatory filing if the contract is signed.





(Yonhap)

The shipyard said earlier it has won $4.8 billion worth of orders to build 13 ships, including two offshore plants, in the first six months of the year. The company also expects to win a $1.5 billion deal to build 12 articulated tug barges. Samsung has already signed a letter of intent with SeaOne for the deal, which calls for the construction of the barges that will carry compressed gas.If the deal goes smoothly, orders secured by Samsung Heavy will hit $6.2 billion this year, just shy of its annual goal of $6.5 billion. (Yonhap)