Producer prices down 0.4% in June on fall in oil prices

South Korea's producer prices fell slightly in June from a month earlier due to a drop in oil and raw material prices, central bank data showed Wednesday.



The producer price index -- a barometer of future consumer inflation -- reached 101.79 in June, down 0.4 percent from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.



The BOK said a fall in the prices of oil and raw materials are to blame for the latest drop.





The price of Dubai crude -- South Korea's benchmark -- stood at an average of $46.47 in June, down from $50.72 in May, according to the BOK.Still, year-on-year, the producer price index jumped 2.8 percent in June, marking the eighth consecutive month of gains.Prices of coal and petroleum products fell 4 percent in June from a month earlier but jumped 4.6 percent in June from a year earlier.The index that covers agricultural goods, such as vegetables, rose 10.5 percent on-year last month, while utility prices increased 3 percent in June from a year earlier, data showed. (Yonhap)