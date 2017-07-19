Producer prices down 0.4% in June on fall in oil prices

Sales of DRAM, NAND flash memory to hit record high in 2017

Published : 2017-07-19 12:09
Updated : 2017-07-19 13:15

South Korea's producer prices fell slightly in June from a month earlier due to a drop in oil and raw material prices, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The producer price index -- a barometer of future consumer inflation -- reached 101.79 in June, down 0.4 percent from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.

The BOK said a fall in the prices of oil and raw materials are to blame for the latest drop.

(Yonhap)

The price of Dubai crude -- South Korea's benchmark -- stood at an average of $46.47 in June, down from $50.72 in May, according to the BOK.

Still, year-on-year, the producer price index jumped 2.8 percent in June, marking the eighth consecutive month of gains.

Prices of coal and petroleum products fell 4 percent in June from a month earlier but jumped 4.6 percent in June from a year earlier.

The index that covers agricultural goods, such as vegetables, rose 10.5 percent on-year last month, while utility prices increased 3 percent in June from a year earlier, data showed. (Yonhap)

