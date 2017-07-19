Man arrested for armed robbery in Busan: police

A man in his 30s was arrested for breaking and entering into his neighbor’s home as well as attacking the neighbor with a weapon.



Police said that the suspect climbed the gas piping of a four-story apartment building in Busan to enter the home. Wearing a mask and wielding a weapon, the suspect threatened the victim and his young daughter, who were inside.







CCTV footage of the suspect hanging onto the gas piping beside his apartment building, hiding from police. (Yonhap)

(Yonhap)