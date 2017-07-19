Man arrested for armed robbery in Busan: police

A man in his 30s was arrested for breaking and entering into his neighbor’s home as well as attacking the neighbor with a weapon.
Police said that the suspect climbed the gas piping of a four-story apartment building in Busan to enter the home. Wearing a mask and wielding a weapon, the suspect threatened the victim and his young daughter, who were inside.
|CCTV footage of the suspect hanging onto the gas piping beside his apartment building, hiding from police. (Yonhap)
The victim was stabbed in the arm and sustained injuries to his chin and neck. Meanwhile, the suspect escaped with about 100,000 won ($89) in cash.
The suspect shaved his head to mask his identity and hid in his home. When police arrived at the scene, he hung onto the gas piping on the side of his apartment and hid for approximately two hours before being discovered.
|(Yonhap)
By Paige Shin / Intern reporter (paigeshin2019@heraldcorp.com)