Yang Hyun-suk to star as judge in new YG artist audition program

Yang Hyun-suk (YG Entertainment)

YG Entertainment’s CEO Yang Hyun-suk will be starring in an audition program again.The K-pop powerhouse’s CEO will be the judge of a singing audition program set to air this fall, local news outlets reported Wednesday.The show, produced by the management agency, aims to search for the next trendy, YG-style artist to tread in the footsteps of K-pop icons Big Bang, iKon, Black Pink and others, reports said.It has been one year since Yang was featured in the sixth season of the audition program “K-pop Star.”The upcoming show is directed by producer Han Dong-chul, who helmed popular audition programs such as “Produce 101,” “Show Me the Money” and “Unpretty Rap Star.”Yang is reportedly participating in the making of the show -- yet untitled -- and attending weekly meetings, reports said.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)