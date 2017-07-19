Yang Hyun-suk to star as judge in new YG artist audition program

The K-pop powerhouse’s CEO will be the judge of a singing audition program set to air this fall, local news outlets reported Wednesday.
The show, produced by the management agency, aims to search for the next trendy, YG-style artist to tread in the footsteps of K-pop icons Big Bang, iKon, Black Pink and others, reports said.
|Yang Hyun-suk (YG Entertainment)
The upcoming show is directed by producer Han Dong-chul, who helmed popular audition programs such as “Produce 101,” “Show Me the Money” and “Unpretty Rap Star.”
Yang is reportedly participating in the making of the show -- yet untitled -- and attending weekly meetings, reports said.
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)