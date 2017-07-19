[Monitor] Everland tops list of most popular destinations

Everland Resort, an amusement park owned by Samsung, topped to the list of the most popular tourist destinations in South Korea for both Koreans and foreign visitors, according to the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute.A total of 6.96 million people visited Everland, located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, in 2016. It marks the second consecutive year for the resort to top the list.Following was the palace Gyeongbokgung, sitting at the center of the capital. Its rank shot up three slots from 2015.