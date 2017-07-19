Netizens abuzz over security robot’s apparent ‘suicide’

One of many Twitters posts about the robot "drowning" incident. (Yonhap)

A security robot that fell into a fountain for unknown reasons while doing its regular rounds has become a hot topic on social media.On Tuesday (local time), US media programs Fox News and The Verge reported that a Nightscope K5 security robot that patrolled a Washington DC office building had fallen into a fountain and “drowned.”The robot, which stands 1.5 meters tall and weighs 300 pounds, has no arms or legs, and cannot right itself if it falls. The robot is of a new series of high-tech autonomous security robots that includes features such as face recognition, HD video capture and sound sensors.On Twitter and other social media platforms, netizens commented on the peculiar nature of the robot’s “death,” leaving comments like “it looks like the robot committed suicide” and “just like humans, robots need a summer break too.”By Alex Park / Intern reporter (parkjky@heraldcorp.com)