Itaewon Kidz (Antworks Communication)

Korea’s youngest hip-hop duo, Itaewon Kidz, released its debut song “Popo Song” Wednesday.The group consists of Ja-ul, age 10, and his younger brother Ja-on, 6.The pair are the sons of producer Kim Tae-hoon, who decided to record their new track after watching them chant along to his beats.The music video features the two tiny tots swaggering down the Itaewon streets, clad in petite sunglasses and mini snapbacks.