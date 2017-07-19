National pension fund raises holdings of Samsung, SK hynix stocks

South Korea's national pension fund has raised its holdings of stocks in Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. apparently to capitalize on the global semiconductor industry boom, market data showed Wednesday.



The National Pension Fund held 85.4 trillion won ($75.8 billion) worth of stocks in 100 companies in South Korea at the end of last month, according to the data by corporate tracker CEO Score.



The fund's holdings of Samsung Electronics stocks stood at 30.8 trillion won, accounting for 36.1 percent of its portfolio.



(Yonhap)

Compared with the end of last year, the fund's holdings of Samsung Electronics stocks jumped by 32.1 percent, or 7.5 trillion won. During the six-month period, shares of Samsung Electronics soared 31.9 percent.Currently, the fund is the single largest shareholder of the world's largest memory chip and smartphone manufacturer. It owns 9.24 percent of all shares issued by the tech giant.The fund held 4.9 trillion won worth of chipmaker SK hynix stocks, followed by Hyundai Motor Co.'s 2.8 trillion won and POSCO Co.'s 2.7 trillion won.Meanwhile, the national pension held 38.1 trillion won worth of stocks in Samsung Group affiliates, accounting for 44.6 percent of its portfolio, according to data. (Yonhap)