Senior diplomats of S. Korea, US, Japan to meet over policy, N. Korea

Senior diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet here this week to coordinate their policies on issues including North Korea, the State Department said Tuesday.





The meeting will bring together Ma Sang-yoon, director-general of the South Korean Foreign Ministry's policy planning bureau, Brian Hook, senior policy adviser to the US secretary of state and director of policy planning, and Satoshi Suzuki, Japan's deputy foreign minister for foreign policy, on Wednesday."The three plan to exchange views and coordinate policy on a wide range of issues, including the evolving situation in North Korea," the department said in a news release.North Korea is expected to be high on the agenda as the meeting follows Pyongyang's first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on July 4.Hook also plans to hold separate meetings with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, it added. (Yonhap)