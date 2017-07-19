Korea, US share goal of denuclearized Korean Peninsula: State Department

South Korea and the United States have the same goal of denuclearizing North Korea, the State Department said Tuesday amid speculation the allies disagree on inter-Korean talks proposed by Seoul.



South Korea wants to hold military talks with the North on Friday to discuss ways to ease tensions on their shared border. It also wants to hold Red Cross talks on Aug. 1 to resume reunions of families separated since the 1950-53 Korean War.



White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday current conditions are "far away" from those needed to reopen inter-Korean dialogue. Seoul responded it consulted the US and other nations on the proposal in advance.





"I can't confirm any diplomatic conversations that took place on that matter," State Department spokeswoman Heather Naeurt said during a regular press briefing.She recalled, however, the "terrific visit" by President Moon Jae-in last month and the "terrific" partnership between South Korea and the US"In terms of the proposal, I would have to refer you back to the ROK government," the spokeswoman said. "We share the very same goal, that is a denuclearized Korean Peninsula." (Yonhap)