Jessica Alba and 2 daughters announce baby No. 3

Published : 2017-07-18 20:17
Updated : 2017-07-18 20:36

US (AP) --  Jessica Alba is expecting baby No. 3. The actress made the announcement in a picture on Instagram of herself and her two daughters. Her eldest daughter is holding up a balloon in the shape of a 1, her second has a 2 balloon and Alba is holding a 3 balloon with her hand on her stomach.

In the caption, she writes that she and her husband, producer Cash Warren, "and I are officially going to be outnumbered.'' She added the hashtag (hash)babyonboard.

A screenshot of Jessica Alba's Instagram post

Alba rose to fame in James Cameron's Fox series ``Dark Angel'' in the 2000s. She's starred on the big screen in ``Sin City'' and its sequel and other films.

The 36-year-old is also a co-founder of The Honest Company.

