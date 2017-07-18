Hyundai Asan seeks govt. approval to visit NK for memorial service

The memorial service for Chung Mong-hun, who spearheaded the now-suspended inter-Korean tour program in the North, had been held at Mount Kungang every year since his death in August 2003.
|This file photo, taken on Oct. 16, 2015, shows Mount Kumgang located on North Korea`s east coast. (Yonhap)
Hyundai, however, did not seek approval for the visit last year due to rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
"The Ministry of Unification is reviewing our request," a Hyundai official said. "If accepted, we need to also get approval from North Korea."
Still, the group chief's Hyun Jeong-eun is not expected to attend the ceremony in person even if a visit is arranged.
The request was made shortly after South Korea offered to hold inter-Korean military talks later this week to ease tensions and Red Cross talks to resume reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.
|This photo, taken on July 10, 2016, shows a display item carrying a phrase reading "Open! Mount Kumgang" at a tour center in the headquarters of Hyundai Group, the parent group of Hyundai Asan, the operator of a joint Mount Kumgang tour program. (Yonhap)
Eyes are on whether Hyundai's visit, if approved, could lead to the resumption of the inter-Korean tour program at the scenic mountain resort on North Korea's east coast, which were launched in 1998.
The program was a symbol of the two Koreas' reconciliation until it was suspended by Seoul following a shooting death of a female tourist by a North Korean soldier in July 2008. (Yonhap)