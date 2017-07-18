Samsung ramps up high bandwidth DRAM production

(Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics announced Tuesday it will ramp up production of its 8-gigabyte high bandwidth memory-2, known as HBM2, to meet growing demand across a wide range of applications including artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, advanced graphics, network systems and enterprise servers.The 8 GB HBM2 is a high-density DRAM chip, consisting of eight 8-gigabit dies (integrated circuit) produced on 20-nanometer processing technology and a buffer die at the bottom of the stack, which are all vertically interconnected by over 5,000 Through Silicon Vias, or TSVs. TSV technology enables stacked silicon chips to interconnect through direct contact and can therefore provide high-speed signal processing.The utilization of that many TSVs ensures high performance by enabling data paths to be switched to different TSVs when a delay in data transmission occurs.Samsung holds more than 850 patents for the HBM2 and TSV technologies, which is a result of the company’s continuous innovation efforts for the latest DRAM solution, it said.Samsung’s 8 GB HBM2 is known to deliver the highest level of HBM2 performance, reliability and energy efficiency in the industry.“By increasing production of the industry’s only 8 GB HBM2 solution now available, we are aiming to ensure that global IT system manufacturers have sufficient supply for timely development of new and upgraded systems,” said Han Jae-soo, executive vice president at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to deliver more advanced HBM2 lineups, while closely cooperating with our global IT customers.”By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)