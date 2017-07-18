Hyundai Heavy, affiliate see sharp rise in June orders

(Yonhap)

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and its affiliate, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., said Tuesday that their new orders surged in June.In a regulatory filing, Hyundai Heavy said it bagged orders valued at $2.25 billion last month, up 16 percent from a year earlier.Hyundai Mipo also said it clinched $1.51 billion worth of orders in the one-month period, marking a sharp rise from $156 million tallied in June 2016.Hyundai Heavy said earlier that it and its two affiliates, including Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., have secured orders valued at a combined $3.8 billion in the first five months of the year, achieving around half of their annual order target of $7.5 billion.