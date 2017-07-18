Parliament adopts resolution condemning NK provocations

South Korea's parliament adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's continued military provocations Tuesday, two weeks after Pyongyang carried out what it claims to have been an intercontinental ballistic missile test.



During a plenary session, the National Assembly passed the resolution that called for an end to the North's escalatory actions with a warning that its provocations could lead to the regime's "permanent extinction."





The National Assembly holds a plenary session at its main chamber in Seoul on July 18, 2017. (Yonhap)

The resolution also urged Seoul to quickly establish the Korea Air and Missile Defense system, the Kill Chain preemptive strike system and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation strategy -- the three pillars of its policy to counter Pyongyang's growing nuclear and missile threats.It, in addition, demanded that the government, in tandem with the international community, craft "strong, effective" measures to pressure the North to halt its provocative behavior.The legislature also passed the confirmation motions for two Supreme Court justice nominees -- Park Jeong-hwa and Cho Jae-youn. (Yonhap)