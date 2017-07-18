[Photo News] Busan holds career fair for vocational high school graduates
Published : 2017-07-18 16:06
Updated : 2017-07-18 16:06
SEARCHING FOR JOBS – Prospective graduates of Korea’s vocational high schools line up at a career fair that saw the participation of more than 80 regional companies and was organized by Busan City. As part of the program, the participating firms are slated to hire around 2,000 graduates of the specialized high schools designed to provide students with vocational training to immediately join the workforce. (Yonhap)