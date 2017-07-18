Moon says defense one of two important pillars of nation

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in urged his top military officials to continue enhancing their defense readiness and further defense capabilities Tuesday, calling national defense one of two most important pillars of the nation along with the economy."There are many pillars that help sustain a nation and the most important of them all are defense and economy," the president said while meeting with his top military officials, including his new Defense Minister Song Young-moo and Song's immediate predecessor Han Min-koo."Economy is an issue related to being better off, but defense is an issue of the country's life and death," Moon said, according to his spokesman Park Soo-hyun.Tuesday's meeting over lunch at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae was attended by seven other top military officials, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Marine Corps commander, according to Cheong Wa Dae."Defense and security are more important now than ever as North Korea continues to stage military provocations," the Cheong Wa Dae spokesman quoted the president as saying.Pyongyang has staged six missile tests since the new South Korean president took office on May 10, with its latest missile test, staged July 4, involving what the communist state claimed to be its first intercontinental ballistic missile."The new government seeks to hold a dialogue with North Korea, but the talks will only be in vain unless supported by overwhelming defense capabilities," President Moon said, noting he sought to expand the country's defense spending to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product from the current 2.4 percent within his five-year presidency.Moon also stressed the importance of the military focusing on its main mission despite a change in the government."There must not be any gap in our defense because of a change of government or a change in commanders. I ask you to continue doing your utmost for defense reform to build a stronger defense," he said. (Yonhap)