‘Show Me the Money’ rapper arrested for drunk driving

Published : 2017-07-18 15:06
Updated : 2017-07-18 15:08

Rapper Jeong Sang-su, who gained popularity through the TV program "Show Me the Money" was arrested for driving under the influence, police said Tuesday.

Jeong was reportedly arguing with a man in his 30s in front of a shopping mall in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, accusing the man of blocking the road with his car. He then slammed his car into the man’s and was subsequently arrested. The man did not suffer serious injuries.


(Yonhap)


This is only one of a string of Jeong’s encounters with the law. Last week, Jeong drunkenly assaulted two men at a bar in Seocho-gu. Earlier in April, he created a scene at a restaurant and was arrested.

Police said Jeong is still being investigated.

By Paige Shin / Intern reporter (paigeshin2019@heraldcorp.com)

