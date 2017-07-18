‘Show Me the Money’ rapper arrested for drunk driving

Rapper Jeong Sang-su, who gained popularity through the TV program "Show Me the Money" was arrested for driving under the influence, police said Tuesday.



Jeong was reportedly arguing with a man in his 30s in front of a shopping mall in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, accusing the man of blocking the road with his car. He then slammed his car into the man’s and was subsequently arrested. The man did not suffer serious injuries.







