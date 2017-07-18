Starfield Goyang set to open in August

Starfield Goyang in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, will span 365,000 square meters and will include a kids’ theme park and Shinsegae’s flagship outlets such as Shinsegae Department Store and Emart Traders.
|An image of an entrance to Toy Kingdom in Starfield Goyang (Shinsegae)
Other entertainment facilities previously showcased at Starfield Hanam, including Aquafield and Sports Monster, will also open in Goyang.
Shinsegae Property said the shopping mall will cater to families, taking into consideration the suburb location of the outlet. Areas specialized for children will be twice as large as similar areas in Starfield Hanam.
Shinsegae’s Toy Kingdom will be expanded into a theme park-like store that includes hands-on programs for children and cafes for parents.
The mall will run a one-week pre-opening event starting Tuesday, ahead of its grand opening in late August.
Shinsegae Vice Chairman Chung Yong-jin has also reportedly taken extra care in the opening of the third Starfield mall, having commented in past interviews that “revenue comes from the time spent (by visitors)” and that he wished to open Starfield branches nationwide.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)