Parliament adopts hearing report on justice minister nominee

A parliamentary committee on Tuesday adopted a report on the outcome of its confirmation hearing for Justice Minister nominee Park Sang-ki, clearing the way for his official appointment.



The adoption of the report is a key procedure before President Moon Jae-in formally appoints him. A ministerial appointment does not require consent from the National Assembly.





This photo, taken on July 13, 2017, shows Justice Minister nominee Park Sang-ki speaking during a parliamentary confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

During his hearing last Thursday, he pledged to carry out a sweeping reform of the prosecution long criticized for its excessive power and political bias, and work to establish a new investigation agency dedicated to fighting corruption among high-level officials.Park, a scholar and civic activist, is seen as one of the core figures the president has named to carry out the reform of the prosecution, one of his key campaign pledges. (Yonhap)