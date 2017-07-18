JYJ's Kim Jae-joong sustains injury on drama set

Kim Jae-Joong from boy band JYJ sustained an injury to his left thumb while shooting for a new TV series, his agency said.



C-JeS Entertainment said the actor and singer cut his finger on a glass bottle Monday night on the set for KBS 2TV's Wednesday-Thursday drama "Man-Hole."



Kim had a doctor stitch the wound and took a day off from shooting.





"It is actually not a light injury but Kim's acting portion is too big for him to rest for more than a day," the agency said, adding that he needs to see the doctor every other day for a while.The fantasy comedy drama centers around the jobless man Bongphil, played by Kim, who falls in a manhole. The drama will succeed "Queen for Seven Days" next month.Kim was discharged from the military in December. The new series will mark his official return to the small screen in two years. (Yonhap)