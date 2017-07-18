Hyundai adds Sonata plug-in hybrid to lineup

Hyundai Motor Co. on Tuesday added the Sonata plug-in hybrid to its lineup in a move to absorb growing demand for environment friendly vehicles.



As the government moves to implement stricter regulations against fine dust-emitting vehicles centered generally around diesel cars, automakers are making an effort to highlight their "green" credentials in their lineups.





Hyundai Motor`s Sonata New Rise plug-in hybrid model (Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor) (Yonhap)

The Sonata New Rise plug-in hybrid went on sale Tuesday in the domestic market. It is mated to an efficiently tuned 2.0-liter GDi engine, and has a range of up to 985 kilometers powered by its battery and a gasoline engine, the company said in a statement.The car sells for 39.4 million won-42.6 million won ($35,000-$38,000). The prices go down with a government subsidy worth 5 million won for plug-in hybrid vehicles and other tax benefits, it said. (Yonhap)