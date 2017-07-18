Korean president greets five new foreign envoys in Seoul

South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed five new foreign envoys to Seoul in a meeting held at his presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, on Tuesday, the office said.



The five new envoys included new Mexican Ambassador Bruno Figueroa Fischer and new Indonesia Ambassador Umar Hadi.





South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) take a picture with Indonesia`s new ambassador to Seoul after a ceremony at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on July 18, 2017, where the president was presented with the credentials of five new foreign ambassadors to South Korea. (Yonhap)

The rest were new Pakistani Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi; Vitaliy Fen, new ambassador from Uzbekistan; and Arjun Jung Bahadur Singh, new ambassador of Nepal, according to Cheong Wa Dae.Moon was presented with the credentials of each of the five new foreign diplomats. (Yonhap)