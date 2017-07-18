LG Display leads automobile display market

LG Display Co. topped the world's market for large-sized displays for automobiles both in terms of shipment and sales, data showed Tuesday, expanding gap with Japanese and Taiwanese rivals.



According to the data compiled by IHS Markit, LG Display took up 16.8 percent of the market for automobile display panels sized 5 inches and above in the first quarter, beating Taiwan's AUO, which accounted for 16.1 percent.



Taiwan-based Innolux Corp., Japan's Sharp Corp., Taiwanese CPT and Japan Display Inc. followed with 14.9 percent, 12.1 percent, 11.1 percent and 10.7 percent, respectively.





LG Display also topped the list by value at 16.4 percent, or $210.9 million.IHS said LG Display is expected to post a market share of 17.2 percent over the second and third quarters in the segment, expanding further gaps with global rivals.The South Korean manufacturer also held a market share of 21.4 percent in the first quarter for displays sized 9 inches and above used in TVs, monitors and tablet PCs over the January-March period. (Yonhap)