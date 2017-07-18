Russia's flour aid arrives in N. Korea

This undated file photo shows South Korean civic activists loading flour bags into a container for shipment to North Korea. (Yonhap)

Part of some 5,200 tons of flour that Russia decided to provide in aid to North Korea via the World Food Programme arrived at a North Korean port earlier this week, a US broadcaster reported Tuesday."Some 2,400 tons of flour that Russia had provided to a WFP humanitarian project arrived in North Korea on Monday night," Voice of America said, citing a statement posted on the Facebook account of the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang.Of the aid, 204 tons arrived at the North Korean port of Chongjin, North Hamkyong Province, and were sent to a food factory in Ryanggang Province, where the flour will be used to make nutritional cookies for the needy, the statement said. The remainder was scheduled to arrive at the North's port city of Heungnam, South Hamkyong Province, later that day, it added.Russia also plans to send an additional 2,700 tons of flour to the economically devastated country, according to the statement. It already assisted by sending 2,500 tons and 2,400 tons of flour to the North via the UN agency in March and May, respectively. (Yonhap)