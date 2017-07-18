Scandal-ridden Park Yu-chun opens up about marriage

"I am so sorry that I couldn't tell you about my marriage earlier," the member of popular boy band JYJ wrote on his Instagram. "I didn't even offer (fans) my apology, so it was hard to talk to you about my marriage. I beg your understanding."
In June last year, a series of sexual assault complaints were filed against him. Although he was cleared of rape charges later, the accusations and rumors about his private life left his clean and innocent image in tatters.
|(Park Yu-chun`s Instagram)
In April, news broke that the disgraced K-pop celebrity was getting married in September to a granddaughter of the founder of Namyang Dairy Product Co. Park reportedly got close to his fiance as she stood by him when he went through the darkest patch of his life.
|(Yonhap)
"I said I wanted to start anew. But it doesn't seem like it depends on my will alone," he wrote. (Yonhap)