Cheong Wa Dae vows easier public access to information

The decision came at a committee meeting on the release of information held Friday.
"At the meeting, the participants agreed to hold face-to-face meetings and also enhance the transparency of their own meetings,"
|Cheong Wa Dae (Yonhap)
Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.
The committee reviews public requests for the release of certain information regarding the presidential office, including its decision-making process.
Also to ensure easier public access to such information, the presidential office has filled the seven-member committee with four non-Cheong Wa Dae and nongovernment officials.
Previously, Cheong Wa Dae officials outnumbered nongovernment members four to three, it said. (Yonhap)