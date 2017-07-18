Cheong Wa Dae vows easier public access to information

Cheong Wa Dae (Yonhap)

The presidential office will expand its release of information, including the outcome of meetings of its officials that may affect the daily lives of the people, the office, Cheong Wa Dae, said Tuesday.The decision came at a committee meeting on the release of information held Friday."At the meeting, the participants agreed to hold face-to-face meetings and also enhance the transparency of their own meetings,"Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.The committee reviews public requests for the release of certain information regarding the presidential office, including its decision-making process.Also to ensure easier public access to such information, the presidential office has filled the seven-member committee with four non-Cheong Wa Dae and nongovernment officials.Previously, Cheong Wa Dae officials outnumbered nongovernment members four to three, it said. (Yonhap)