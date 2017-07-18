Samsung Electronics vows to create more jobs

Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday vowed to create more jobs in South Korea in line with the government's efforts to boost the economy.



During a meeting with the Presidential Committee on Job Creation, Kwon Oh-hyun, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, said the company will cooperate with the new government's drive to create jobs.





(The Korea Herald)

"Since the economic crisis in 2008, companies have been facing troubles due to various political and social uncertainties, coupled with the global-wide low growth trend," Kwon said. "South Korean firms are no exception, and thus we agree with the new government's policies to create jobs."Kwon said such situations led to the bipolarization of the economy, and it is reasonable for the government to seek job creation for the youth."The good news is that the world's economy is slowly recovering, and companies can create a lot of jobs through aggressive investment," Kwon added. (Yonhap)