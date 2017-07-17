Samsung Pay partners with PayPal

Samsung Electronics said Monday it signed a partnership agreement with the US payment service provider PayPal to collaborate for the mobile payment service Samsung Pay.Through the partnership, more than 200 million users of Samsung Pay will be able to pay through their accounts with PayPal, one of the world’s largest internet payment companies.“Samsung Pay in partnership with PayPal will provide more abundant mobile wallet experiences to users,” said Rhee In-jong, Samsung Mobile’s chief technology officer.To use the service either for online or offline payments, users must first register their PayPal accounts on Samsung Pay. For offline payments, they can swipe up from the bottom of their phone screens to select either a registered card or PayPal.Samsung said it would begin the Samsung Pay service using PayPal first in the US before gradually expanding it to other global markets.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)