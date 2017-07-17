Korea ranks sixth in Olympiad for chemistry

South Korean teenagers ranked sixth in an international chemistry competition for youth, winning two gold and two silver medals, the government said Monday.



The Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning said the achievement was made during the 49th International Chemistry Olympiad held in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, from July 6-15.





This photo provided by the Korea Foundation for the Advancement of Science & Creativity shows student representatives posing for a photo at its building in Gwacheon, 18 kilometers south of Seoul, during an opening ceremony to take part in the international scientific competition for youth. (Yonhap)

The teams from the United States and Taiwan shared the first place among 298 participants from 76 countries, followed by China, Vietnam and Iran, which were tied for third place, it said.Romania, Russia, Singapore and Thailand were also ranked sixth, along with South Korea, the ministry said.South Korea first participated in the international chemistry competition in 1992 and has been in the top spot seven times so far, according to the ministry. The event was first held in Prague in 1968. (Yonhap)