LG Chem completes new production plant for diagnostic reagents

(LG Chem)

South Korea’s LG Chem said Monday that it has completed its new plant designed to produce diagnostic reagents — drugs used to conduct tests using samples taken from the human body such as blood and hair strands to detect diseases, infections and other medical conditions.Located in the city of Osong in North Chungcheong Province, the new drug production plant spans across 2,370 square meters, according to LG Chem’s life sciences business division.The facility will produce 12 products, including reagents used for allergy and blood diagnostics tests as well as diagnostics tests to check for respiratory viruses and tuberculosis, LG Chem said.With the addition of the new plant, LG Chem now possesses the capability to produce reagents for around 1,900 in vitro diagnostics tests, making it a formidable player in Korea’s IVD testing market currently dominated by global pharmaceutical companies, it said.“We hope to leverage our decadeslong production expertise to steadily supply our clients with standout products,” said LG Chem’s President of Life Sciences Son Jee-woong.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)