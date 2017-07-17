Volkswagen Korea steps up efforts to regain consumer trust

|Logo of Volkswagen (Volkswagen Korea)
Volkswagen Korea, the domestic distributor of the German brand, is accelerating efforts to regain consumer trust by offering improved services, the company said Monday.
“Rebuilding customer trust is at the top of Volkswagen Korea’s agenda. Together with dealers we are continuing various measures to move customers to trust us again,” said Volkswagen Korea.
In preparation for when it resumes sales here, Volkswagen Korea has opened four new service centers across the country and expanded the service center in Seocho district, southern Seoul, in the first half of this year, the company said.
With the newly added locations, the company‘s official service centers here total 34 with plans for more to open.
Volkswagen Korea also launched the “We Care” campaign last February to provide professional customer service at all locations, the company said.
Dealerships that have been emptied due to the sales ban have transformed into art exhibitions and are used for other CSR activities, the company said.
A charity project, for instance, displaying paintings of a Korean artist will take place at the Klasse Auto dealership in Bangbae dong, southern Seoul, until the end of this month.
Klasse Auto is Volkswagen’s largest dealer in Korea.
This article is sponsored by Volkswagen Korea. -- Ed.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)