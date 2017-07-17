Death toll from weekend rain rises to 4

(Yonhap)

The death toll from the torrential rains that devastated the central regions of South Korea over the weekend rose to four, with two still missing, the nation’s disaster control agency said Monday.Restoration works were underway in the rain-hit Gyeongsang and Chungcheong provinces, as downpours subsided.North Gyeongsang Province, which received up to 90 millimeters of rain per hour between Friday and Sunday afternoon, was the hardest hit. Two died in landslides in Cheongju, while two others were found dead after being swept away by floodwaters in Goesan County.One person each went missing in Boeun County in North Chungcheong Province and Sangju in North Gyeongsang Province, according to the Ministry of Public Safety and Security.At least 517 people across the country were evacuated, with 686 homes, 14 schools and 4,962 hectares of farmland submerged in floodwaters. At least 52 vehicles were reported to have suffered flood damage.Over 300 flood victims were from North Chungcheong Province, where recovery works are underway in lower-lying areas at underground parking lots, schools and residential buildings that were submerged. Some 37,000 chickens were found dead at 14 poultry farms located in North Chungcheong Province.Five schools in the rain-hit regions canceled or cut short classes Monday.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)