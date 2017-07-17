No. of self-employed retailers drops amid weak consumption

The number of people who run small businesses without any employees in the retail sector declined this year, data showed Monday, amid a prolonged slump due to lukewarm private consumption in Asia's fourth-largest economy.



According to the data from the Bank of Korea, the number of small business owners without employees in the sector dropped by some 10,000 in the January-May period compared with the same period last year.







In this file photo taken on March 2, 2017, banners hung at a clothes shop in Seoul's Namdaemun Market advertise a 50 percent sale. (Yonhap)

The total number of self-employed small business owners without employees in the country, meanwhile, increased by 419,000 on-year during the cited period, the data showed. Small business owners with employees also increased by 665,000 on-year in the January-May period.Experts say snowballing household debt has been a major drag on private consumption, leading many self-employed businessmen in the industry to go out of business.South Korea's household debt, including credit purchases, hit a record 1,359.7 trillion won ($1.2 trillion) at the end of March. (Yonhap)