Trump congratulates Korea's Park on golf championship win

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump congratulated South Korean Park Sung-hyun on winning the US Women's Open on Sunday.



Trump, who attended the oldest major championship in women's golf at his namesake golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, posted to his Twitter account, "Congratulations to Sung Hyun Park on winning the 2017 @USGA #USWomensOpen."



This AP photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump waving while watching the US Women's Open at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on July 16, 2017. (Yonhap)

At 11-under 277, Park defeated South Korean amateur Choi Hye-jin by two strokes to claim her first major title. The 23-year-old is an LPGA rookie who previously dominated the Korea LPGA Tour. She is the eighth South Korean winner of the US Women's Open.Hours earlier, Trump tweeted: "I am at the @USGA #USWomensOpen. An amateur player is co-leading for the first time in many decades -- very exciting!" (Yonhap)