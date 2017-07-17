Akdong Musician unveils new song, concept with ‘Dinosaur’

(YG Entertainment)

Akdong Musician seeks to leave colossal footprints with the new song “Dinosaur,” whose title, poster and teaser were unreleased via social media pages on Monday.The poster shows the brother-sister duo looking on -- apparently awestruck -- at a distance toward an unspecified object.It marks the latest in the number of unusual choice of subject matters the much-loved duo has tried for their music; ranging from summer snacks to plain grass.Akdong Musician recently revealed that it would release the new song at 6 p.m., July 29, with the song expected to be completely different from their previous work. It is written by Lee Chan-hyuk, the male member who writes most of the duo‘s songs.Akdong Musician, consisting of Lee and his sister Su-hyun, first appeared on the mainstream K-pop scene after competing in the Mnet audition program “K-pop Star 2.”(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)