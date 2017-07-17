Death toll from weekend rain rises to 5

Akdong Musician unveils new song, concept with ‘Dinosaur’

Published : 2017-07-17 14:16
Updated : 2017-07-17 14:16

Akdong Musician seeks to leave colossal footprints with the new song “Dinosaur,” whose title, poster and teaser were unreleased via social media pages on Monday.

The poster shows the brother-sister duo looking on -- apparently awestruck -- at a distance toward an unspecified object. 

(YG Entertainment)


It marks the latest in the number of unusual choice of subject matters the much-loved duo has tried for their music; ranging from summer snacks to plain grass.

Akdong Musician recently revealed that it would release the new song at 6 p.m., July 29, with the song expected to be completely different from their previous work. It is written by Lee Chan-hyuk, the male member who writes most of the duo‘s songs.

Akdong Musician, consisting of Lee and his sister Su-hyun, first appeared on the mainstream K-pop scene after competing in the Mnet audition program “K-pop Star 2.”
