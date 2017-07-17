Death toll from weekend rain rises to 5

Psy releases music video for “Love”

Published : 2017-07-17 14:15
Updated : 2017-07-17 14:15

Psy on Monday unveiled the music video for “Love” via official social media pages.

The song featuring Taeyang is from his recently released eighth studio album, “4X2=8.”

Award-winning New Zealand-born choreographer Parris Goebel worked on the music video, with her ReQuest Dance Crew making a special appearance.

(YG Entertainment)


“I wish to give some of the love I received back with positive energy and a song,” Psy said via YG Entertainment.

Psy, who took the world by storm five years ago with smash hit “Gangnam Style,” will launch a nationwide tour with a Busan concert on July 29.



By Yoon Min-sik

(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

