Psy releases music video for “Love”

The song featuring Taeyang is from his recently released eighth studio album, “4X2=8.”
Award-winning New Zealand-born choreographer Parris Goebel worked on the music video, with her ReQuest Dance Crew making a special appearance.
“I wish to give some of the love I received back with positive energy and a song,” Psy said via YG Entertainment.
Psy, who took the world by storm five years ago with smash hit “Gangnam Style,” will launch a nationwide tour with a Busan concert on July 29.
