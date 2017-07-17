Psy releases music video for “Love”

(YG Entertainment)

Psy on Monday unveiled the music video for “Love” via official social media pages.The song featuring Taeyang is from his recently released eighth studio album, “4X2=8.”Award-winning New Zealand-born choreographer Parris Goebel worked on the music video, with her ReQuest Dance Crew making a special appearance.“I wish to give some of the love I received back with positive energy and a song,” Psy said via YG Entertainment.Psy, who took the world by storm five years ago with smash hit “Gangnam Style,” will launch a nationwide tour with a Busan concert on July 29.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)