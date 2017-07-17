Song-Song families have not yet met: agency

Song Joong-ki (left) and Song Hye-kyo wave to fans at the Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony in Seoul on June 3, 2016. (Yonhap)

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo’s families have not yet met ahead of the celebrity couple’s upcoming October wedding, according to Song Joong-ki’s agency Blossom Entertainment Monday.Earlier Monday, local outlets reported that the two families had met last week in Seoul.The reports claimed that Song Joong-ki’s parents, who live in Daejeon, had come to Seoul to meet with Song Hye-kyo and her mother. The reports cited an acquaintance of Song Joong-ki’s father as the source.In response to the reports, however, Blossom Entertainment said “the meeting between the families is still being arranged.”Only the wedding date, Oct. 31, has been fixed as of now, the management agency added.Much attention and speculation surround the couple, who have both enjoyed pan-Asian success through dramas. The two revealed their wedding plans in a surprise announcement on July 5.Song Joong-ki‘s latest film,“The Battleship Island,” hits local theaters on July 26.(doo@heraldcorp.com)