Top conglomerates stingy in making public donation

According to the data by market researcher Chaebul.com, listed firms of the conglomerates donated 963.2 billion won ($847.8 million) last year, down 1.7 percent from a year earlier.
Last year, their combined operating profit rose 4 percent on-year to 44.5 trillion won, the data showed.
|(Yonhap)
Listed affiliates of Samsung, Hyundai Motor, Lotte, POSCO and GS groups cut their public donations last year.
Samsung's listed firms donated 470.3 billion won last year, down 11.7 percent on-year. Samsung Electronics Co., the group's crown jewel, cut donations by 10.7 percent to 334.5 billion won.
Donations by companies under Hyundai Motor Group also declined 6.2 percent on-year to 105.3 billion won last year.
Meanwhile, listed firms of the conglomerates increased dividend payments last year.
They spent a total of 12 trillion won in dividend payments last year, up 11.8 percent on-year, according to the data.
Dividend payments by Samsung's listed firms jumped 20.1 percent on-year to 5 trillion won last year, the data showed. (Yonhap)