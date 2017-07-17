LG says its robot vacuum cleaner as 'intelligent as 7-year-old child'

LG Electronics said Monday that independent studies showed its robot vacuum cleaner released earlier this year were as intelligent as a 6-to-7-year-old child.



Citing a research conducted by Robotics & Intelligent Systems Lab under Seoul National University, the South Korean consumer electronics giant said the vacuum cleaner, named the Roboking Turbo Plus, boasts outstanding intelligence in terms of perceptions, decisions and activity.







The research tested 100 criteria and categorized the intelligence of robot vacuum cleaners being sold in the market into three sectors: "child," "ape" and "dolphin."The university said the LG Roboking Turbo Plus can be considered to have the intelligence of an elementary school child.Equipped with LG's deep-learning program DeepThinQTM, the product is capable of judging whether to avoid or go through an obstacle.LG's robot vacuum cleaner released in 2015, which did not have a deep-learning program, was considered to have the intelligence of an ape, the company added. Deep-learning refers to a process in which computers expand their intelligence capacities by accumulating data. (Yonhap)