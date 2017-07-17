[Graphic News] Mobile phone use in Asia skyrocketing

From 2000 to 2015, the average annual growth in mobile phone subscriptions reached 22 percent in Asia. Nepal witnessed annual growth of 67 percent, the highest average in the region.The increasing utility of cellphones has made them the most preferred device in the market today, as Asian countries have seen exponential increase in their usage.Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea are the Asian countries with lower average annual growth -- 13 percent, 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively -- in mobile phones, according to the World Bank.