Moon's rating declines amid political standoff over personnel choices

This photo, taken on July 13, 2017, shows President Moon Jae-in speaking during a meeting with his senior secretaries at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating declined last week amid a drawn-out political standoff over his disputed personnel choices and a fake tip-off scandal, a survey indicated Monday.In the weekly survey conducted by local pollster Realmeter from Monday through Friday, 74.6 percent approved of Moon's job performance, down 2 percentage points from a week earlier.Those, who disapproved of his performance, made up 18.6 percent, up 2.6 percentage points from the previous week, while 6.8 percent said they were unsure or refused to answer.The survey attributed the decrease in support to the opposition parties' continued offensive over Moon's controversial picks for the defense and labor ministers, and their call for a special probe into the allegations that Moon's son landed a job at a public agency in 2006 thanks to his father's influence.The demand for the special probe came as the embattled People's Party has sought an independent counsel investigation into the allegations that its member fabricated a tip-off against Moon's son in the run-up to the May 9 presidential vote.The latest survey put the support rating for the ruling Democratic Party at 53 percent, down 0.4 percentage point from the previous week, while that of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party was tallied at 14.4 percent, down 1.8 percentage points.The minor opposition Justice Party came in third with 6.5 percent, up 0.3 percentage point, while the ratings for the Bareun Party and People's Party were at 6.1 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.The survey, commissioned by local broadcaster CBS, was conducted on 2,525 adults and had a margin of error of 2 percentage points with a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)