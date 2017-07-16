Parties to focus on job plans in budget deliberations

Black Pink gears up for Japanese debut in August

Published : 2017-07-16 17:25
Updated : 2017-07-16 17:25

Black Pink dropped a Japanese version of music videos for “Whistle” and “Playing with Fire,” two of the group‘s hits, ahead of its official Japanese debut in August. 

(YG Entertainment)
The Japanese version of the tracks’ videos were revealed via the group’s label YG Entertainment website Saturday evening, a signal that the K-pop act was all geared up to push ahead with its promotion in Japan. The group is scheduled to launch a media event for its Japanese debut on July 20 in Tokyo and drop its Japanese debut album on Aug. 30.

Black Pink has also been hinting at its upcoming debut in Japan by recently setting up promotional pop-up ads and events in Tokyo and Harajuku.

The group debuted in August last year with its infectious debut album “Square One,” featuring “Whistle” and “Playing with Fire” as double lead tracks.

The two lead tracks debuted at No.1 and 2 on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, while “Whistle” topped the digital, download, streaming and mobile charts on Gaon. Black Pink’s latest digital single “As If It‘s Your Last,” released in June, topped Billboard‘s World Digital Songs chart. 

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

