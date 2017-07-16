Black Pink gears up for Japanese debut in August

|(YG Entertainment)
Black Pink has also been hinting at its upcoming debut in Japan by recently setting up promotional pop-up ads and events in Tokyo and Harajuku.
The group debuted in August last year with its infectious debut album “Square One,” featuring “Whistle” and “Playing with Fire” as double lead tracks.
The two lead tracks debuted at No.1 and 2 on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, while “Whistle” topped the digital, download, streaming and mobile charts on Gaon. Black Pink’s latest digital single “As If It‘s Your Last,” released in June, topped Billboard‘s World Digital Songs chart.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)